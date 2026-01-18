Nation

Bomb threat forces IndiGo flight to make emergency landing in Lucknow

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bagdogra was forced to make an emergency landing at Lucknow airport on Sunday after a bomb threat was reported. The aircraft, flight 6E-6650, was carrying 222 passengers, including eight infants.

Officials stated that Air Traffic Control received information about the bomb threat at approximately 8:46 am, following which the flight landed safely at Lucknow Airport at around 9:17 am.

All passengers and crew members were evacuated safely as a precautionary measure.

The aircraft was moved to an isolation bay where bomb disposal squads and security agencies carried out extensive checks. Police later recovered a handwritten note stating “Plane mein bomb” from the aircraft. Further investigation into the threat is currently underway.

