Deliberate attempt to defame: Mamata Banerjee takes jab at Enforcement agencies

TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday inaugurated a new bench of the Calcutta High Court in the presence of Justice Surya Kant of the Supreme Court. Addressing the gathering, Banerjee highlighted the importance of an independent judiciary in safeguarding constitutional values and ensuring justice reaches the common people without fear or favour.

During her speech, Banerjee made a pointed appeal to the Chief Justice, urging the judiciary to protect citizens from what she described as being “targeted” by central investigative agencies. She said democratic institutions must work within their limits and stressed that the rule of law should not be used selectively against political opponents or dissenting voices.

Banerjee also said the creation of a new bench would improve access to justice and reduce the burden on litigants, particularly those from distant districts. Emphasising federalism and institutional balance, she expressed hope that the judiciary would continue to act as a neutral guardian of citizens’ rights and uphold democratic principles.