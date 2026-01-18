Free bus rides for men, Rs 2K per month for women: AIADMK's first phase poll promises | DMK slams

The AIADMK has unveiled the first phase of its poll promises ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced five key welfare measures aimed at women, workers, and rural families across the state.

The promises include ₹2,000 per month for all family cardholders under the Magalir Kulavilakku Thittam, free bus travel for men, concrete houses for landless rural poor, and an increase in MGNREGS workdays from 100 to 150 days.

The party also pledged to provide scooters to five lakh women with a government subsidy of ₹25,000. The announcements triggered sharp reactions from the ruling DMK. Party spokesperson TKS Elangovan dismissed the AIADMK’s promises, calling them election gimmicks ahead of the Assembly polls.