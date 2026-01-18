'Intentions can be misunderstood': AR Rahman responds to Communal bias comment controversy

Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman recently sparked debate after an interview with the BBC Network, where he suggested that opportunities in Bollywood had slowed for him in recent years. Reflecting on the change, Rahman remarked that it could possibly be a “communal thing,” a statement that quickly drew public and industry attention.

In response, singer Shaan and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar rejected the idea of communal bias within the Hindi film industry. Both emphasized that Bollywood has historically been inclusive and merit-driven, asserting that talent, not religion, determines longevity and success. They dismissed any suggestion of systemic discrimination against Rahman.

Amid the growing discussion, A R Rahman posted a video on his social media handle to address the controversy. He clarified his comments, urging for nuance and understanding, and stressed the importance of unity and empathy. Rahman’s response aimed to calm tensions while reaffirming his faith in music as a unifying force.