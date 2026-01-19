Delhi chokes as air quality turns severe; GRAP-IV reimposed across NCR

Thick smog engulfed Delhi-NCR on the morning of January 19, sharply reducing visibility across the capital. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 418, placing the city in the ‘severe’ category.

The smog and dense fog caused near-zero visibility on major roads, slowing traffic and disrupting normal vehicular movement. Cold wave conditions also impacted air travel, leading to multiple flight delays at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

In response to the deteriorating air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reinstated Stage-IV GRAP measures across Delhi-NCR. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 8°C, with the maximum expected to reach around 25°C.