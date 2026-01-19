Kerala man takes own life after woman accuses him of misbehaviour in viral video

After being accused of misconduct, Deepak, a man from Kozhikode, committed suicide on Sunday. A video of the alleged sexual assault on a public bus was posted on social media by the complainant

The incident took place last Friday when a woman passenger recorded a video claiming Deepak had inappropriately touched her during a bus journey at Payyannur. She also posted a second video explaining why she shared the video online

Police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the incident. However, Deepak's family has filed a complaint with the Kozhikode District Police Chief and the District Collector seeking a comprehensive probe. The backlash following Deepak’s suicide has been swift and severe, with many demanding that police probe the incident thoroughly and examine the role of those involved in circulating the video