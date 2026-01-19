Locals saw the temples getting demolished: AAP Sanjay Singh on Mahakarnika Ghat row

Eight FIRs have been registered in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi after alleged AI-generated images on the redevelopment work at Manikarnika Ghat surfaced on social media. Officials alleged that the visuals were linked to Hindu deities and were shared with the intent to hurt religious sentiments

Prominent leaders like AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Congress leader Pappu Yadav have been charged among the eight people. Opposition parties have accused the government of undermining the heritage of Varanasi, demanding that all the redevelopment work be halted

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi accused the Congress and its allies of trying to mislead the public