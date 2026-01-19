Nitin Nabin elected as BJP chief unopposed, set to take charge on January 20

Nitin Nabin has been elected unopposed as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, marking a smooth and unanimous transition at the top of the party. No other candidates were proposed for the post, and as many as 37 sets of nomination papers were submitted in his support, underlining broad consensus within the organisation.

He is scheduled to formally assume charge on January 20 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With this, Nabin takes over the party’s top leadership from JP Nadda, who has led the BJP through crucial electoral and organisational phases while serving as Union Health Minister.

Soon after the announcement, several senior leaders congratulated Nabin and expressed confidence in his leadership. They said his organisational experience and grassroots connect would strengthen the party further, with high expectations that he would steer the BJP with discipline, cohesion and a renewed focus on governance and electoral preparedness