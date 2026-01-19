Spain train collision kills 21, dozens injured; Madrid–Andalusia rail services suspended

At least 21 people were killed in a high-speed train crash in southern Spain, with authorities warning the death toll could rise. More than 30 seriously injured victims are receiving treatment in hospitals.

The crash occurred near the town of Adamuz, close to the city of Cordoba. According to the rail operator, a high-speed train travelling from Malaga to Madrid derailed and crossed onto another track, where it collided with an oncoming train from Madrid to Huelva.

Andalusian emergency services said at least 73 people were injured in the collision.