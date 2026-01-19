TVK chief Vijay appears at CBI HQ for second round questioning in Karur stampede case

TVK chief and actor Vijay appeared at the CBI headquarters in Delhi on Monday for a second round of questioning in the Karur stampede case. Officials said he arrived at the agency office in a convoy of luxury SUVs.

Vijay is being questioned by a team led by a Deputy Superintendent from the CBI’s Anti-Corruption unit. He was earlier questioned for more than six hours on January 12 and was asked to return the following day, but sought an alternate date citing Pongal. On September 27, 2025, a stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu, claimed 41 lives and left over 60 people injured.