Governors v governments | Are governors allowed to change State govt-prepared customary speeches?

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot walked out of the State Assembly after reading only two lines of the customary address prepared by the State government.

Two days earlier, the Kerala government accused Governor Rajendra Arlekar of making critical omissions in the customary address drafted by the elected government. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly that the Governor had skipped portions critical of the Union government and had sought their removal. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is now considering approaching the Supreme Court, alleging that the Governor violated constitutional provisions.T

his raises an important constitutional question: Does a Governor have the authority to edit or omit portions of the address prepared by the elected government? Would the Governor's action amount to Constitutional violation?