Meitei man's killing sparks tension in Manipur

A Meitei man was shot dead after being abducted by suspected Kuki militants in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, sparking fresh tension in the state. The deceased, identified as Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh, was allegedly abducted from his home along with his Kuki wife, Chingnu Haokip, according to reports.

A video purportedly showing the incident has gone viral on social media, intensifying public outrage and grief. Authorities have not yet officially verified the authenticity of the footage. This incident marks the first reported act of violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the past few months, raising concerns over a possible resurgence of ethnic tensions.

Following the killing, protests erupted in Kakching Khunou, where residents have been demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible. Demonstrators called for justice and urged the authorities to ensure the safety of civilians and prevent further escalation. Security has reportedly been tightened in sensitive areas.