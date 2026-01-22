Odisha police investigate Pastor assault case, four detained

A pastor was brutally assaulted by a mob in Odisha during a prayer meeting held at his residence, triggering outrage and concern over religious intolerance. The victim, identified as Bipin Bihari Nayak, was reportedly attacked when a group of people barged into his home and disrupted the gathering.

According to the complaint, the mob allegedly forced the pastor to eat cow meat and made him chant religious slogans. The attack left Nayak injured and traumatised. His wife later filed a formal complaint with the police, detailing the sequence of events and naming those involved in the assault.

Police officials confirmed that four individuals have been detained in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway. Authorities said further action would be taken based on evidence and witness statements. The incident has sparked calls for strict action against those responsible and renewed demands to protect freedom of religion and personal safety.