BRS leader KTR appears before SIT in phone tapping case in Hyderabad

BRS leader KTR is being interrogated in the phone tapping case in Hyderabad by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). He was summoned to appear on Friday at 11 AM at the Jubilee Hills police station. He is the second senior BRS leader grilled after former Minister T Harish Rao. A case of alleged illegal phone tapping was registered on March 10, 2024. Around 6,000 phones of judges, politicians, journalists, and others were allegedly tapped. The issue came to light after Congress formed the government in December 2023.