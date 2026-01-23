'Canada doesn’t live because of the US': PM Mark Carney fires back at Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney responded to U.S. President Donald Trump comment that “Canada lives because of the United States” on Thursday by saying Canada thrives because of Canadian values.

Carney said Canada can show the world that the future doesn’t have to be autocratic after returning from Davos where he gave a speech that garnered widespread attention.

In Davos at the World Economic Forum, Carney condemned coercion by great powers on smaller countries without mentioning Trump’s name. Upon returning home to Canada, Carney responded to Trump directly by referencing Trump’s remarks in Davos.

