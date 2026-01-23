Countdown to DMK’s exit has begun: PM Modi warns Stalin in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, claiming that the “countdown to DMK’s exit has begun.” Addressing a public gathering, the Prime Minister accused the ruling party of failing to meet people’s aspirations and warned Chief Minister M K Stalin that voters were ready for change.

Referring to the DMK as “CMC — Corruption, Mafia and Crime,” Modi alleged that the state government was driven by misgovernance and dynastic politics. He said corruption had become institutionalised under the DMK regime, affecting development, law and order, and public welfare. The Prime Minister asserted that Tamil Nadu deserved transparent and accountable leadership.

Modi highlighted the Centre’s development initiatives in Tamil Nadu and urged people to support what he described as politics focused on growth and good governance. He said the BJP and its allies were committed to empowering youth, farmers and women, adding that the upcoming electoral battles would decide the future direction of the state.

