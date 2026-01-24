After 25 deaths in Indore, 22 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in MP's Mhow

22 people fell ill after consuming contaminated water in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday. This comes just weeks after 25 people died after drinking contaminated water in Indore

Of the affected individuals, nine have been admitted to hospitals for treatment, while others are being treated at home. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely as concerns grow over drinking water safety in the region

Several residents pointed out they had complained several times about contaminated water, but no action was taken