Amid rift rumours, Shashi Tharoor claims he never violated Congress line except on Op Sindoor

The relation between the Congress party and MP Shashi Tharoor seems to have hit a rough patch, with him skipping the high command meet. On Saturday, he claimed to have never violated the party’s official position in Parliament except for their stance on Operation Sindoor

Tharoor’s clarification was made while speaking at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. On Operation Sindoor, Tharoor, who led a delegation to present India’s stance on terrorism, explained that this responsibility shaped his opinion

When asked about the issue, he refused to talk about it saying he would talk with the party leadership