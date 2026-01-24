Kailash Satyarthi: In a divided world, compassion is the missing link

In Karuna: The Power of Compassion, Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi reframes compassion as an active, transformative force rather than a soft or sentimental emotion. Grounded in Indian philosophy, the book argues that true compassion demands courage, action, and moral responsibility. It calls on individuals to move beyond sympathy and engage deeply with injustice, suffering, and inequality.

Drawing from decades of grassroots activism against child labor and human trafficking, Satyarthi illustrates how compassion can dismantle oppressive systems. He presents real-world examples where empathy, when paired with collective action, leads to lasting social change. Compassion, he insists, is not weakness—it is a catalyst for resistance and reform.

In a world marked by conflict, inequality, and moral fatigue, Karuna offers a timely blueprint for change. Satyarthi urges global citizens to reclaim compassion as a shared human duty, capable of healing societies and reshaping the future.