'Shots fired': Four people of Indian origin shot dead at residence over family dispute in USA

A ghastly incident came to light in Georgia, USA, as four people of Indian origin were shot dead at a residence on January 24. A man named Vijay Kumar (51) killed his wife, Meenu Dogra (43), and three other relatives of hers in Lawrenceville at 2:30 AM on Saturday. The Consulate General of India in Atlanta confirmed that one of the victims was an Indian national. The alleged shooter, Vijay Kumar of Atlanta, was arrested. Vijay was charged with four counts, including aggravated assault and felony murder.