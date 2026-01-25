RIP Mark Tully: When he looked back with The New Indian Express

n a 2019 interview with senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai at the 8th Odisha Literary Festival, veteran journalist and former BBC bureau chief Mark Tully said one of India’s fundamental problems was inefficient and corrupt governments that failed to deliver.

The veteran broadcast journalist, who has lived in India for almost 45 years, with stints in England, said he has affection for the country and admiration for its culture. His work spanned the 1971 Bangladesh war, the Emergency (1975–77), the execution of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Operation Blue Star, the assassination of Indira Gandhi and the anti-Sikh violence of 1984, the killing of Rajiv Gandhi, the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992, economic liberalisation, and countless elections and social upheavals.

He passed away on Sunday at a private hospital in New Delhi on Sunday. He was 90 and had been ailing for some time.