Veteran journalist and former BBC bureau chief Mark Tully passes away at 90

William Mark Tully, KBE, a towering figure in Indian journalism, passed away at 90, leaving behind a legacy of integrity and deep engagement with the subcontinent. As the BBC’s long-serving Delhi Bureau Chief, he shaped global understanding of India through calm authority, curiosity, and unwavering commitment to truth itself.

Over more than three decades in Delhi, Tully reported on defining moments, including the 1975–1977 Emergency and the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition. Expelled during the Emergency for his reporting, he later returned, continuing to chronicle India’s political and social transformations with rare balance, empathy, and historical perspective and lasting influence.

Honoured by both Britain and India, Tully was appointed Knight Commander of the British Empire in 2002 and received the Padma Shri in 2005. His voice, writings, and broadcasts bridged cultures, earning trust across borders and generations, and setting enduring standards for principled, compassionate journalism that inspired countless reporters worldwide.