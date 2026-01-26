Good neighbours and friends: Chinese president Xi Jinping praises India ties in Republic Day message

Global leaders extended greetings to India on the 77th Republic Day. Chinese President Xi Jinping heaped praise on the ties between the two countries in his message. Jinping described India and China as “good neighbours, friends and partners”

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday wished his "dear" Indian friends on the 77th Republic Day. Microsoft founder Bill Gates extended greetings and talked about the upcoming AI Impact Summit scheduled to be held in Delhi

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended Washington’s wishes and claimed that the U.S.-India relationship delivers 'real results'. Several Governors and leaders from the US posted video messages extending greetings