‘Hindi devoured many mother tongues’: Udhayanidhi Stalin on imposition by Centre | DMK

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has asserted that the state will firmly oppose and not accept the “Hindi imposition” by the central government.

Speaking at a public meeting organised by the Chennai North-East District DMK in Tiruvottiyur, Udhayanidhi recalled that efforts to impose Hindi began during the eras of Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai, and M. Karunanidhi.

He warned that “Hindi has become a language that swallows many mother tongues” and emphasised that Tamil Nadu has set an example for the country when it comes to protecting language rights.