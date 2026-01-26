TMC, BJP supporters clash in Kolkata's Sakherbazar; makeshift rally stage set on fire

Clashes erupted between supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kolkata on Sunday evening, triggering tension in the Sakherbazar area. According to reports, the confrontation began over the alleged use of microphones at a very high volume, which soon escalated into a physical tussle between the two groups.

The situation worsened as the altercation led to a stage being set on fire. The stage had earlier been used for a public meeting addressed by former Tripura Chief Minister and BJP leader Biplab Deb. Following the incident, Deb reacted strongly, condemning the violence and blaming political intolerance for the unrest at the venue.

Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya accused the ruling TMC of vandalising the stage after Biplab Deb’s speech. He alleged that the act was deliberate and aimed at disrupting democratic political activities. Meanwhile, the police were deployed in the area to restore order and prevent further escalation.