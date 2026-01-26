Two Christian families beaten up over conversion in Chhattisgarh

Two Christian families were allegedly beaten up over religious conversion in Chhattisgarh. The victims are converted Christians from Narayanpur district in south Bastar. The families renounced their traditional deities and local rituals five years ago. The local villagers from the Brahmin community entered their homes and attacked them. Their belongings were thrown out of the houses, and stored rations and important documents were burnt.

The local police attempted to resolve the matter rather than filing a case upon complaint. Religious conversion is a thorny subject in the state and for the ruling BJP. Reportedly, Chhattisgarh ranks among the top states for violence against Christians.