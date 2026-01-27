India-EU Free Trade Deal: What it means for Indian exports to Europe

India and the European Union have successfully concluded negotiations on a landmark Free Trade Agreement, marking a major step in strengthening bilateral economic ties.

The deal offers sweeping tariff cuts across key sectors, boosts exports, and provides major opportunities for MSMEs. The agreement covers 97% of tariff lines, representing 99.5% of India’s export value.

The Free Trade Agreement is expected to significantly enhance trade flows and investment between India and the EU. Watch the full video for a detailed sector-wise breakdown and what this deal means for India’s economy.