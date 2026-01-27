Madras HC judge symbolically lights lamp at Thiruparankundram Deepathoon, hails Sanatan Dharma

Madras High Court Judge Justice G R Swaminathan lit a symbolic Thiruparankundram Deepathoon at a function in Chennai on January 24. The act was not merely symbolic.

Justice Swaminathan had earlier ordered the lighting of Karthigai Deepam at Thiruparankundram Hill on December 1, 2025, rejecting objections over its proximity to the Sikandar Badusha Darga.

A division bench of the Madras High Court later upheld the order, allowing the lighting of the Deepam with restricted public access. The matter is currently pending before the Supreme Court.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Swaminathan said he expects to continue as a judge for the next four-and-a-half years unless removed from office, and added that the event inspired him to uphold Sanatana Dharma values.