Snowfall disrupts flight operations, closes highways in Srinagar

Snowfall hit a snooze on flight operations, leading to the cancellation of as many as 50 flights in Srinagar on January 27. Hundreds of tourists were left stranded at the Srinagar International Airport returning home after the Republic Day weekend. Airport Authority of India advised passengers to stay updated with their respective airlines.

A western disturbance resulted in fresh snowfall overnight across Kashmir. The continued snowfall led to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway. The weather also paused rail services as a few trains between Banihal and Budgam were cancelled due to the accumulation of snow along the track.