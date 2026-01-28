'Black day for Maharashtra': Political leaders react to Ajit Pawar's sudden demise

Political leaders across the party lines condoled the death of the deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar. Pawar was on his way to Baramati from Mumbai to campaign for the February 5 zilla parishad elections in the state.

Pawar and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on January 28. The aircraft reportedly crashed while attempting to land near Baramati in Pune district earlier in the morning. According to Flight Radar, the flight took off from Mumbai at 8.10 am and it disappeared from radar around 8.45 am.