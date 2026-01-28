'Devastated' Supriya Sule breaks down upon meeting family after Ajit Pawar's death

NCP leader Supriya Sule wept as she met family members after Ajit Pawar's tragic death. His wife, Sunetra Pawar, also broke down in tears while hugging a family member

Sharad Pawar arrived at the scene of the crash in Baramati in which his nephew died. The government has announced three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Nationalist Congress Party chief.

His funeral is scheduled to take place at 11 am at the Vidya Pratishthan ground, an educational trust founded by Sharad Pawar. Governor Acharya Devvrat, CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde arrived to pay their last respects to Ajit Pawar

