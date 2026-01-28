In Ajit Pawar's death, Maharashtra politics loses its beloved 'Dada'

Ajit “Dada” Pawar, the elder brother of Baramati and a towering figure in Maharashtra politics, was a leader shaped by legacy and grit. Born into one of the state’s most influential political families, politics was never just a profession for him—it was a responsibility. Mentored by his uncle Sharad Pawar, Dada learned early the art of mass leadership, strategy, and grassroots connection that would define his journey.

His political life was marked by sharp turns, bold decisions, and moments of controversy, yet his command over Baramati remained unquestioned. To supporters, he was a decisive administrator and a voice of development; to critics, a complex and formidable opponent. Through victories and setbacks, Ajit Pawar stood firm, embodying the restless energy of Maharashtra’s politics.

To the people, Ajit “Dada” Pawar was more than a politician. He was a symbol of ambition, resilience, and local pride—one whose presence shaped an era and whose absence leaves a silence that echoes across the state.