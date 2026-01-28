‘No faith in any agency’: West Bengal CM Mamata seeks SC-monitored probe into Ajit Pawar’s death

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday demanded a Supreme Court–monitored probe into the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, saying she had no faith in any central or state investigating agency.

“We have trust only in the Supreme Court and no other agency. All agencies have been completely compromised. It is truly a great loss. My condolences to his family, the people of Maharashtra, and to Sharad Pawar,” she added.

The Bengal CM also claimed that she learnt that ‘someone’ from another party had made a statement saying, “Pawar was willing to leave the BJP.”