‘Visibility seems to be issue’: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Ajit Pawar’s plane crash

Union Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu on Wednesday said that poor visibility near Baramati airport in Pune may have contributed to the aircraft crash that claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others earlier in the day.

Speaking to reporters, the aviation minister stated that preliminary information indicates visibility was low at the time the aircraft was attempting to land.

He added that authorities are seeking more details related to the incident and assured that the investigation will be conducted in a transparent manner.