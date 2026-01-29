Chennai triple murder: Migrant worker, wife, and child killed; bodies dumped across city

What initially appeared to be a single murder soon unfolded into a far more disturbing crime. On Monday morning in Chennai’s Indira Nagar, Adyar, a gunny bag was found abandoned outside an apartment complex. Police later discovered that the body of a migrant worker from Bihar had been stuffed inside the bag.

At first, investigators believed it was an isolated murder. However, the probe soon took a chilling turn. Five suspects were arrested, and during interrogation, police uncovered that the case was actually a triple murder, involving the victim, his wife, and their two-year-old son.

This video unravels the shocking sequence of events surrounding a migrant family, a night of brutal violence, and a crime that sent shockwaves across Chennai. Watch the full video to know more.