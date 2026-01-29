PM Modi cites India-EU FTA in his remarks on Budget 2026 session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who remarked on the ongoing Budget 2026 session, said the free trade pact with the European Union is for an 'ambitious Bharat' and urged manufacturers to benefit from new markets opening for them.

Modi also said that the nation is coming out of long-term pending problems and working towards long-term solutions. The time has come to find solutions and not create hurdles, he said, adding his government is not confined to just files but ensuring the last-mile delivery of welfare schemes to the people.