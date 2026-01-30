Confident Group chairman C J Roy dies by suicide at Bengaluru office

Confident Group Chairperson, Dr C.J. Roy, died by suicide on Friday at his office in central Bengaluru. Police said Roy was found with a gunshot wound inside his office premises near Richmond Circle

Police officials rushed to the spot after staff members alerted the authorities. Initial inquiries indicate that Roy was alone in his office at the time of the incident. Police said the case has been registered as a suicide, and further details will emerge once the investigation progresses

Confident Group is a well-known real estate and infrastructure developer with projects across Karnataka and other parts of India. Hours earlier, he was questioned by the Income Tax officials, and his office was raided