He had no other issue than the income tax raid: CJ Roy's brother, after suicide

The Karnataka government has announced a high-level investigation into the suicide of CJ Roy, chairman of the Confident Group. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stressed that the state is determined to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident and ensure transparency throughout the inquiry. Authorities are expected to examine all aspects, including financial, legal, and personal factors, that may have contributed to the event.

CJ Babu, Roy’s brother, expressed his shock and stated that he was unaware of any issue that could have led to such a drastic step, except for the recent IT raid on Roy’s business. He described the situation as unexpected and deeply distressing for the family. The focus on the IT raid highlights the potential pressures Roy might have been facing in the days leading up to his death.

Karnataka Law Minister H.K. Patil also conveyed his grief over the loss, remembering Roy as an honourable and respected figure in the business community. Patil emphasised the importance of a fair investigation and said that Roy’s contributions to the state and society would be remembered. The administration is under pressure to provide clarity to both the family and the public.