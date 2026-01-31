'No talks held but will stand by family: Sharad Pawar on decision to make Sunetra Deputy CM

Sharad Pawar, the veteran NCP leader and uncle of the late Ajit Pawar, has publicly stated that no one consulted him regarding Sunetra Pawar's proposed elevation to Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He emphasized learning about the development only through media reports, describing it as an internal decision by Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP. This revelation highlights ongoing divisions within the Pawar family and the party despite the recent tragedy.

Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, tragically died in a plane crash near Baramati on Wednesday, along with four others, leaving a significant political vacuum. The incident has sparked discussions about succession and the future of the NCP, with some leaders pushing for Sunetra Pawar—Ajit's wife and a Rajya Sabha MP—to step into the role, potentially making her the state's first woman Deputy CM. Sharad Pawar has distanced himself from the process, noting no family discussions occurred.

Amid these developments, talks of reuniting the split NCP factions have resurfaced following Ajit's death, as he had reportedly been advocating for merger discussions set for February 12. However, the sudden elevation plan for Sunetra has added complexity, with Sharad Pawar indicating that such moves were unilateral. He expressed support for the family emotionally but refrained from commenting on the political decisions.