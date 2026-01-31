Why CJ Roy's death is a shock to everyone who knew him? | Confident group

Chiriankandath Joseph Roy, popularly known as CJ Roy, gave off the airs of a man who lived life to the fullest. He was the head of the Confident Group, which has a major presence in real estate and diversified sectors.

To Indians, he represented the “Indian dream”—a loyal family man who lived a ‘king-size’ life. Roy died by suicide while an income tax raid was underway in his office in Bengaluru. His family stated that Roy had no issues other than the frequent threats from the Income Tax department.

It was quite an unexpected end to a vibrant businessperson who gleefully took up challenges. That's why his family, friends and thousands of admirers are finding it difficult to come to terms with the reality that CJ Roy won't be there to cheer them up anymore