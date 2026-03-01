Keralites in West Asia describe life under uncertainty as Iran vows more attacks | Iran conflict

Keralites living across West Asia are facing anxious days as regional tensions escalate following Iran’s retaliation against joint US-Israel strikes. Sirens, missile interceptions, and explosions have disrupted daily life, leaving many Malayali families on edge.

Residents in Gulf nations like Bahrain and Qatar reported tremors, loud blasts, and frantic calls from relatives back in Kerala. Some families have begun stocking essentials amid uncertainty, while airport closures have stranded several travellers.

Millions of Keralites live and work across the Gulf, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. As tensions continue, families across borders remain worried about safety and stability in the region.