“My coach was just 100 metres away”: PV Sindhu recounts Dubai's airport explosion | Iran conflict

India’s badminton ace P V Sindhu described frightening moments after being stranded at Dubai airport while travelling to the UK for the All England Championships. Sindhu said her journey from Bengaluru to Birmingham was disrupted when airspace was abruptly shut amid escalating Middle East tensions.

In a video message, P V Sindhu recalled hearing missile interceptions overhead and a nearby explosion at the airport, forcing her team to seek safety. She said her coach was just 100 metres from the blast site and had to move quickly. Describing the experience as deeply unsettling, Sindhu said the calm and unity of her support team helped them endure the tense hours.