Passengers returning from Jeddah recounts 'horror' amid Middle East conflict

Tens of thousands of airline passengers remain stranded as the Iran war spreads across the Gulf region, disrupting major flight routes and forcing widespread cancellations. Amid the escalating tensions, governments and airlines have been working urgently to evacuate citizens from affected areas. The crisis has created uncertainty for travelers, with many facing extended stays, limited connectivity, and concerns about safety as regional airspace remains partially restricted.

In a significant relief effort, an IndiGo special flight from Jeddah brought back around 200 Indian nationals on Tuesday night. The flight landed in Ahmedabad at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport late at night, offering much-needed reassurance to anxious families awaiting their loved ones.

Emotional scenes unfolded at the airport as relatives embraced after days of uncertainty and anxiety. Many passengers described tense moments abroad, expressing gratitude for the swift evacuation efforts. Authorities have indicated that additional relief flights may be arranged depending on the evolving situation in the Gulf region.