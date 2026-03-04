Situation is normal: Passengers returning from Dubai praise country's govt. for taking measures

Indian passengers who returned from Dubai said operations were smooth as the United Arab Emirates partially reopened its airspace amid the ongoing Middle East conflict. Many travelers described the atmosphere at airports as calm and well-managed, with authorities ensuring minimal disruption. Flights resumed in phases after temporary suspensions, allowing stranded passengers to make their way home.

Several returnees praised the UAE government for its swift response and clear communication during the tense period. They noted that safety measures were visible but not alarming, and daily life appeared largely unaffected. “Everything felt normal. Shops were open, transport was running, and there was no panic,” one passenger said upon arrival in India.

Aviation authorities continue to monitor the regional situation closely. Meanwhile, airlines are coordinating with officials to maintain schedules and assist passengers, reflecting cautious optimism as stability gradually returns to the region.

