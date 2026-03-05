Everyone who wants to lead Iran ‘ends up dead’, says Donald Trump | US-Iran conflict Day 6

U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States and Israel are in a strong position in their ongoing war with Iran.

Speaking at the White House during a meeting with technology leaders, Trump signaled that both allies intend to press ahead with their strategy against the Islamic Republic.

Trump claimed Iran’s leadership structure was weakening rapidly. He said individuals who appear ready to step into leadership roles are quickly eliminated, suggesting intense pressure on Iran’s top ranks during the conflict.

The remarks highlight escalating tensions in the Middle East and underline Washington’s continued support for Israel in the confrontation with Iran, raising concerns about further regional instability.