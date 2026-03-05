Tamil Nadu Assembly election: DMK allots Congress 28 seats, one Rajya Sabha berth

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Indian National Congress have signed a seat-sharing pact for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections after days of tough negotiations between the alliance partners.

Under the agreement, Congress has been allotted 28 Assembly seats, three more than what it contested in the 2021 alliance. The party has also secured one Rajya Sabha berth in the upcoming biennial elections.

The pact was signed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai at the DMK headquarters in Chennai, in the presence of AICC in-charge Girish Chodankar.