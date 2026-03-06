'Federalism should be a conversation not conflict': TN Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi | DMK | NEP

In an interview with The New Indian Express, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi responded to Governor R.N. Ravi’s remarks on the quality of the state’s education system.

He also spoke about the National Education Policy (NEP) and the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Responding to concerns about a decline in education standards, the minister said the state is continuously working to improve the system. “We are learning, improving and correcting wherever necessary.

A sample size of 25,000 cannot represent the entire state’s education system,” he said. On the National Education Policy (NEP), Anbil Mahesh emphasised that federalism should be based on dialogue rather than confrontation. He added that discussions between the Centre and states must remain constructive and respectful.