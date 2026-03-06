Karnataka becomes the first Indian state to ban social media for children below 16 years

Nation
Karnataka became the first state to ban social media for children aged below 16 years. CM Siddaramaiah made the announcement during the state budget session on March 6. The decision came about following discussions with educationists earlier.
Siddaramaiah expressed concerns over the adverse impact of social media usage. These concerns include addiction, exposure to harmful content, and behavioural issues among children. However, mental health experts and educators have cautioned against a strict ban.