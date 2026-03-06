‘Lay down your arms or face 'guaranteed death': Trump warns Iranian forces amid US-Iran conflict

US President Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning to Iran’s security forces, urging them to lay down their arms and support the Iranian people.

He said members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, military personnel, and police must choose what he called “the right side of history.” Trump warned that continuing to fight would lead to certain death.

He offered immunity to those willing to stop supporting the current leadership and instead back the Iranian people.

The statement comes amid rising tensions involving Iran, with the US increasing pressure on Tehran. Trump said Iranian forces now face a choice between accepting immunity or risking “guaranteed death.”