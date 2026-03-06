SpiceJet to run 14 UAE-India flights for stranded passengers; IndiGo extends free cancellations

SpiceJet will operate 14 special flights between the UAE and India to help stranded Indian passengers return home. The airline said 13 flights will depart from Fujairah and one from Dubai.

Nine flights from Fujairah will connect passengers to Mumbai, while four will fly to Delhi. Another special flight from Dubai will operate to Pune to increase travel capacity.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has extended free cancellations for travel to and from the Middle East and Istanbul until March 31. The airline advised passengers to check flight status through its website and social media channels as it closely monitors the situation in the region.